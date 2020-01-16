She writes a lifestyle blog.

You can read about relationships, fashion and travel over at Auj Poj. She also runs her own clothing line called Always More, an ode to her days as a runner when she used to write “always more” on her arm, reminding her that “there is ALWAYS MORE to look forward to, MORE than meets the eye, MORE to someone’s story, MORE to be thankful for, MORE to give, MORE to unearth, MORE to learn, MORE fun to be had, MORE blessings to receive, MORE fruit to bear, MORE growth in faith, MORE peace to experience, MORE mercy to grant, MORE wisdom to gain, and MORE reason to love.”