Audrey ran competitively during her time at Oregon State University. Run, Auj, run! Oh yeah, and she skis, too.
She writes a lifestyle blog.
You can read about relationships, fashion and travel over at Auj Poj. She also runs her own clothing line called Always More, an ode to her days as a runner when she used to write “always more” on her arm, reminding her that “there is ALWAYS MORE to look forward to, MORE than meets the eye, MORE to someone’s story, MORE to be thankful for, MORE to give, MORE to unearth, MORE to learn, MORE fun to be had, MORE blessings to receive, MORE fruit to bear, MORE growth in faith, MORE peace to experience, MORE mercy to grant, MORE wisdom to gain, and MORE reason to love.”
“Auj Poj” is also her nickname.
She explained on her blog, “Since about age 5, my family and friends have called me ‘Auj.’ Somewhere along the way, the ‘Auj’ tacked on a ‘Poj,’ and Auj Poj seemed to perfectly fit my hodgepodge lifestyle.”
She and Jeremy became homeowners in May 2017.
Audrey shared the exciting news in a Facebook post. “We are officially homeowners! What a day, week and month it’s been. C-R-A-Z-Y. But today was move-in day, and we are thankful and excited for new beginnings — in more ways that one,” she wrote.
She is a lover of red lipstick, according to the “About Me” section of her blog.
Honestly — who isn’t, though? Plus, she looks fab!
She also describes herself as a “railroad track explorer.”
Well, it’s good to have hobbies. Right?
She was caught in a hate scandal back in May 2016.
Jeremy and Audrey also run a blog called Beating 50 Percent, which provides advice to married couples — and in a now-deleted comment, she admitted that they “are not claiming to be a resource for same-sex marriages” because “it is not something we agree with.”
She once came under fire for sharing what appeared to be a nude photo.
She told fans they should recite their wedding vows to each other during sex.
Audrey once opened up about her intimate time with Jeremy in a Beating 50 Percent blog post. “I’ll spare you the details, but it was the most intimate thing we have ever done in our marriage, and probably the most intimate thing I have ever done in my life,” she recalled. “The act of becoming physically and verbally one (at the same time), ensues an ocean of intimacy that I cannot attempt to describe. It’s the best version of ‘sex talk.'”
She has a baby girl, Ember Jean.
She and Jer welcomed their little one on Sept. 10, 2017. Auj admitted she had a difficult time adjusting to becoming a new mom, and it didn’t help that she came down with mastitis, a painful infection that is common among women who breastfeed. “While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won’t sugar coat it … these past two weeks have been HARD,” she said. Still, the reality TV mom feels “blessed beyond measure.”
Surprise! She announced she was expecting baby No. 2 in July 2019.
“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!🎉 Ember is gonna be a big sister!😍😭 We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family💗🙏🏻,” Audrey wrote on Instagram at the time. The couple revealed in August that they were having a son.
He’s here! Audrey bravely showed off her post-baby on January 15, 2020.