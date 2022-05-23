Meet the Duggar Kids’ In-Laws That Fill Out the Ever-Growing Family Tree

Meet the Duggar Kids’ In-Laws That Fill Out the Growing Family Tree From the Forsyths to the Seewalds

As the Duggars grow up and get married and the Duggar family tree grows, so do the branches that include their in-laws. Though some in-laws only met the former Counting On stars when their kids started courting, others have run in the same social circles for years. The Bateses may be known as the Duggars’ closest friends, but the Forsyths and the Caldwells are also close with the TLC clan.

Way before Austin Forsyth proposed to Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) or Joseph Duggar got down on one knee in front of Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell), the two spouses were often found hanging out with the future brothers and sisters-in-law.

Austin was usually one of the guys in the group when the stars shared photos from their hangout sessions or days when they visited a nursing home to sing to residents. As early as 2015, Kendra and her younger sister Lauren Caldwell could be seen playing instruments with the Duggar girls. In 2020, Lauren sparked her own Duggar romance rumors. However, by October of that year, she and Titus Hall became engaged before the pair quietly ended their engagement sometime later.

Though the Seewalds didn’t meet the 19 Kids and Counting alumni until after Ben Seewald spotted his future wife on TV, they’ve also become close with Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and her siblings over the years. Jill Dillard (née Duggar) and Ben’s sisters seem to have clicked particularly well. In July 2019, Danielle Seewald helped give Jill a makeover by trimming her tresses. In February 2020, Jessica Lester (née Seewald) and her brother’s sister-in-law bonded over a little wine and cheese.

Families like the Swansons met the Duggars back when Josiah Duggar and Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) were still just entering their teen years. After dad Dwain Swanson met Jim Bob Duggar, they set up a family dinner to get to know the rest of the crew — and fans even got the chance to check it out on 19K&C. Preteen Lauren smiled for the cameras as she, her sibling and her parents were introduced to the TLC viewers at home. Just a few short years later, she’d end up becoming part of the famous family when she and her now-husband tied the knot and welcomed daughter Bella Milagro.

Want to know even more about the extended family tree? Get to know all the Duggar in-laws in the gallery below.