They picked the perfect name for their little girl! When Josiah Duggar and his wife Lauren Duggar (née Swanson) introduced their baby daughter to the world, they revealed they named her Bella Milagro. The moniker means “beautiful miracle,” and it’s definitely apt for one of the youngest members of the Duggar family. Not only is the Counting On star too cute, she’s also a rainbow baby.

Before the couple welcomed their first child, they revealed on the family’s show that they suffered a miscarriage in October 2018. The couple told the cameras that they “had been trying for quite a while” before they got pregnant again. And, at least emotionally, the pregnancy wasn’t easy. During their first ultrasound appointment, Josiah, 23, and Lauren, 20, opened up about the fears they were facing.

“It’s very emotional, especially this pregnancy, ’cause every time I go to the doctor, I just get that scared feeling that something’s not right,” the brunette beauty said in the show. “The beginning of this pregnancy was quite hard. I spotted for a month. And my progesterone levels dropped very, very low. Progesterone helps your body from going into labor too early. So I was taking a lot of progesterone and my levels were still dropping. So we were thinking that we’d lose this one. … You always expect the worst because you don’t wanna put your hopes up and then they crash.”

Thankfully, the pregnancy made it to term, and Bella was born on November 8. “After a long and difficult labor, our girl arrived,” the parents told Us Weekly at the time. “When we finally got to see and hold our precious Bella Milagro all the pain instantly went away. We can’t believe she is ours — she is so perfect!”

Now, she’s continuing to live up to her name. Mom Lauren even admitted that she smiles all the time. When the baby turned one month old, the parents celebrated by sharing an updated with fans. “One month with Bella,” they wrote. “It’s hard to believe Bella is already a month old! She is the sweetest, happiest and most content little baby. She brings us so much joy! ❤️” She brings us a lot of joy, too.

Check out the gallery below to see Bella’s most beautiful pictures.