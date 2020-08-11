Courtesy the Duggar family/Instagram; Courtesy the Caldwell family/Instagram

Is there a romance brewing between James Duggar and Lauren Caldwell? Joseph Duggar’s little brother sparked courting rumors when he joined the Caldwell family for a lake day as they helped Kendra Duggar (née Caldwell) celebrate her 22nd birthday. Fans have linked Lauren to a few of the Duggar boys in the past — including while her big sis was in the hospital after giving birth — but fans can’t help speculating about what this most recent family hang means.

“I’m thinking it’s [James] and Kendra’s sister,” one fan wrote after seeing Joe and Kendra’s August 10 post. “They might be next.” Another commenter agreed, “Yes, I get the same feeling!” A third asked, “Is Lauren courting James? I notice he’s been around the Caldwell side of the family quite a bit.”

Courtesy Joe and Kendra Duggar/Instagram

The families have yet to make any announcements about where exactly James, 19, and Lauren, 20, stand in regards to a relationship. However, fans have been hoping for another Duggar-Caldwell match since at least 2018. Though fans initially linked her to Jeremiah and Jason Duggar, it seems their little brother may have been the one to make a connection with his sister-in-law’s little sibling.

Of course, the hang could be totally innocent. After all, the families have been friends for a long time — since long before Joe, 25, and Kendra, 22, even started courting. While their romance was announced in 2015, the older Caldwell girls could be spotted in Duggar family photos as early as 2015. They were usually just hanging out with the girls — like Jana Duggar, Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) — but it wouldn’t be out of the question that Lauren might have formed a close friendship with James.

It’s also possible that fans are simply eager for a new courting announcement. The Counting On clan has welcomed five new babies in the past year and change (and there are two more on the way), but none of the family members have introduced fans to a new boyfriend or girlfriend since John David Duggar announced he and Abbie Duggar (née Burnett) started courting in June 2018. Could James be next? Fans will just have to wait and see.