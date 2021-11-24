Did those intense sparks fizzle out? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) sparked breakup rumors after the “Bloody Valentine” singer walked the red carpet of the American Music Awards on November 21 without the Jennifer’s Body star. Are the pair headed toward a split? Here’s everything we know about their relationship status.

MGK Walked the Red Carpet Without Megan, but Not Alone

On the night he took home AMA’s Favorite Rock Artist, MGK, 31, made quite the presence on the red carpet — however, it wasn’t with his girlfriend, Megan, 35. Instead, he was joined by his 13-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

The devoted father and his daughter, Casie Colson Baker, who he had at just 18, stole the show on the red carpet, posing with the rapper’s award and seemingly having a blast together.

Fans of the musician and the actor immediately took to social media to speculate over their relationship.

“Did MGK and Megan Fox breakup?” a Twitter user shared, adding a crying emoji. Another added, “Megan Fox and MGK have been quiet lately … a little TOO quiet.”

Since MGK walked the carpet with his daughter and not another woman, it is likely safe to say Megan and MGK are still together.

Going Strong — Are Megan Fox and MGK Engaged?

A source previously told In Touch, in an article published on November 23, that the couple are “planning to transition into marriage.”

“Her kids Bodhi, Journey and Noah think he’s super cool, and MGK’s daughter, Casie, simply adores Megan and her kids,” the source said at the time.

The Transformers actress shares Noah, 9, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 5, with her ex Brian Austin Green. Fox and the Beverly Hills, 90210 veteran, 48, split in May 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

“The kids get along great, which is huge,” the insider added. “Even Brian, who honestly didn’t think Megan and MGK would last, is fine with his kids’ future stepdad.”

Megan and MGK sparked engagement rumors in September when the Till Death star was spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. A source told Life & Style in early November that the “Rap Devil” singer was “waiting for the right moment” to propose.

“He can’t wait to make her his wife,” the insider said.

MGK and Megan Fox’s Relationship

MGK and Megan met in March 2020 while they were working on the film Midnight in the Switchgrass. In May 2020, a source told In Touch that the couple had been “hooking up for weeks.” Since then, the PDA-loving couple have been spotted on red carpets and on double dates with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.