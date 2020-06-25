You’ve likely heard of Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker), whether it’s because of his popular songs, steamy new romance with Megan Fox or friendship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. In addition to being a rapper, he’s also a family man with a precious daughter, Casie, that he couldn’t be more proud of. Learn more about the performer’s loved ones, below.

Get to Know His Parents

Although the identities of MGK’s mom and dad are unknown, we do know they were both missionaries and traveled all around the world to spread their message. They lived in a dozen different places until they settled down in Denver.

At this point, his mother left MGK and his father for an unknown reason. The father and son moved in with his aunt where his dad began to suffer from depression and was unemployed. He eventually left his son, only to return in 2005 to take them both to Kuwait on a mission trip.

While MGK doesn’t share much information about his family, it’s clear his upbringing helped shape the man he is today.

Shutterstock; Courtesy Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram (inset)

MGK Has a Daughter

The “Bloody Valentine” lyricist welcomed his first child with Emma Cannon in July 2008, and the parents have since parted ways romantically. Even though he became a father at only 18, MGK definitely stepped up to the plate. The chart-topping artist and his little girl have an incredible bond and that’s clearly because he makes her a big priority in his life.

“Two connecting flights and still no sleep but I’m [going to] make it to my daughter’s recital tonight believe that,” he tweeted in December 2019.

In January, the star shared another sweet message about his baby girl. “My daughter wears my merch shirts to sleep every night and I f–kin melt,” the doting daddy gushed. It’s obvious she’s his No. 1 fan!

Casie’s Mother Is Emma

While some exes have a tumultuous dynamic post-split, that doesn’t appear to be the case with MGK and his former flame.

On Mother’s Day, the songwriter shared a thoughtful message dedicated to Emma. “My daughter has an amazing mum,” he wrote via Twitter. “Big love to all the young mums out there killin it.”