Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Romance Bloomed on the ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass’ Set

New couple Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) were “hooking up for weeks” before cameras finally caught them kissing, an insider tells In Touch exclusively, but how did these two lovebirds meet? Before they collaborated on the musician’s “Bloody Valentine” music video, they worked on another project called Midnight in the Switchgrass. The celebrities are starring in the flick together, which began filming in March.

Though they didn’t get to work on the movie for too long before filming was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, likely met earlier in the production process. Deadline reports the Jennifer’s Body alum was cast for the film in February. The “Let You Go” singer joined the crew in mid-March.

Filming began on March 9, and on March 11, director Randall Emmett posted a shot of side-by-side chairs bearing the actors’ names. “Amazing day on set with two talented badasses!” he captioned another photo of the three of them on March 12. “Aftermath of a fight sequence!”

It’s obvious their romance blossomed from there. “She grew close to [Machine Gun Kelly] on [the] set of their new movie, but their friendship turned into something more,” an insider told In Touch in May. “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian Austin Green], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

That was more evident than ever in the “Bloody Valentine” music video, which featured Megan tying up and seducing the musician. The performance highlighted the couple’s electric chemistry and just how much of a blast they’re having together. “In my head, in my head / I couldn’t hear anything you said but / In my head, in my head / I’m calling you girlfriend,” he sang on the track as Megan mouthed along on screen. On Twitter, MGK even seemingly confirmed he and Megan ~defined the relationship~ as he referenced those lyrics. “Life imitated art on that one,” he joked.

Just months before she started seeing MGK, Megan split from Brian, 46, after 15 years together, and it seems the Beverly Hills, 90210 star has since moved on, too. Brian was spotted leaving a restaurant with Courtney Stodden on Saturday, June 13. It looks like both stars are happy, but the parents of three will always be close. “I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds,” the father said on his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast. “She’s been my best friend for 15 years, and I don’t want to lose that.”