Heating up! Megan Fox and boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly packed on the PDA while in Puerto Rico as filming resumed for their upcoming movie.

Megan, 34, and MGK (real name: Colson Baker) cuddled up together in the lobby of their resort. The 30-year-old rapper was shirtless and showed off his tattoos in swim trunks, white slip-on sneakers and a baseball cap with a T-shirt draped over his shoulder. The New Girl star wore black shorts, a white T-shirt and slip-on sneakers.

The couple seem to be happy to be back in Puerto Rico as filming for their new movie, Midnight in the Switchgrass, resumed on the island. They cuddled up in a photo of the cast posted by costar Emile Hirsch on Instagram. In the shot, MGK stood behind Megan, wrapping his arms around her waist and resting his head on hers as she smiled for the camera.

Megan met the “Bad Things” rapper on set, but they didn’t spark dating rumors until production shut down in May due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were spotted picking up takeout in Calabasas together, and they seemed to enjoy each other’s company as they hung out several times in California before returning to Puerto Rico.

Since Megan and her estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, had not publicly revealed the status of their marriage, many fans were surprised to see her with MGK. Brian clarified he and Megan had split “months” prior to her May 16 outing with the “Rap Devil’ artist. He also revealed he knew about the Jennifer’s Body star’s relationship with MGK before it went public.

“I’ve never met him, but Megan and I have talked about him. They’re friends at this point. From what she’s expressed, he’s just a really nice, genuine guy,” Brian, 47, said on the May 18 episode of his podcast, “… With Brian Austin Green.. “I trust her judgment. I don’t want people to think her or he are villains or I was a victim in any way.”

At the time, an insider exclusively revealed to In Touch that Megan and the Ohio native had been “hooking up for weeks” but recently, “their friendship turned into something more.” The source continued, “After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge!”

