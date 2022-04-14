Trouble in paradise? Megan Fox was not in the mood for PDA with fiancé Machine Gun Kelly at the 2022 Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, April 10. In a video shared to TikTok, the Transformers actress can be seen avoiding a kiss from MGK, 31, just moments before hitting the red carpet.

The viral footage shows an uninterested Megan, 35, appear to physically dodge a sweet moment with her soon-to-be husband. The text over the footage reads, “Megan Fox be like …” with a voiceover from HBO’s Euphoria that says, “First of all, ew. Second of all … ew.”

Photo by Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

As for the “Bloody Valentine” artist — whose real name is Colson Baker — he appears to laugh off the awkward moment before following his future wife to the red carpet.

The 11-second video quickly went viral, reaching 7.5 million views in under 24 hours, with viewers seeming to agree that the mother of three, who shares kids Noah, Journey and Bodhi with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, was not feeling the PDA.

“She definitely mad at him over something. This how my girl be treating me when I mess up,” one viewer wrote. “Lol I literally just did this to my husband 20 min ago,” another joked.

The pair met in March 2020 on the set of their crime thriller, Midnight in the Switchgrass, and quickly became Hollywood’s “It” couple. Things became serious almost immediately as they were spotted frolicking around Los Angeles that summer.

On January 11, 2022, MGK got down on one knee and proposed to Megan in Puerto Rico, where they met nearly two years earlier. She shared a video to Instagram at the time announcing that they celebrated by drinking “each other’s blood.”

“We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time,” she wrote. “Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma.”

Shortly after the proposal, the rapper opened up about their wedding plans during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. When asked when the big day would be, the “Bad Things” singer said, “When they can build me, like, a red river with gothic … ” before cutting himself off. “The location is hard, trying to find a spot that’s matching my artistic [vision].”