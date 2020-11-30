Courtesy of Machine Gun Kelly/Instagram

Father-daughter duo! Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Richard Colson Baker) has an unbreakable bond with his daughter Casie.

The “Bloody Valentine” rapper shares Casie with his ex Emma Cannon. The pair welcomed Casie in July 2008, when MGK was only 18. Despite becoming a parent at a young age, the musician has always put his daughter first.

From date nights with his No. 1 girl to one-on-one time during the holidays, MGK makes time for Casie no matter where his music career takes him.

When MGK joined Instagram in June 2019, his first post was a tribute to Casie and what it means to be a dad. “How is she mine wtf wtf 😭🥰 #fathersday,” he wrote alongside a series of photos, including a hugging snapshot and videos of Casie around the house.

Six months later, the Texas native proved that nothing can keep him from supporting Casie, sharing on Twitter that he took “two connecting flights and still no sleep” in order to make it to her recital in December 2019.

The love goes both ways between the father-daughter pair.

“My daughter wears my merch shirts to sleep every night and I f–kin melt,” he wrote via Twitter in January 2020.

The “Love on the Brain” rapper has continued to show his love for Casie on social media, honoring her 11th birthday in July 2020, by giving her an Instagram shout-out.

“The princess turned 11. 🥰👑🎂🖤,” he captioned a group of photos of the birthday girl at the time. “Dassss my best friendddd 🎉🎉 #EST4life #TheBakers.”

It’s clear the rapper’s new flame, Megan Fox, is just as crazy about him spending time with his mini-me, as she is a parent herself. After meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, the couple took their relationship to the next level in May, following Megan’s split from husband Brian Austin Green. The pair “grew close” on the movie set a source told In Touch at the time, noting “their friendship turned into something more. After 10 years of marriage [to Brian], Megan’s enjoying the excitement of hooking up with a cool rapper with an edge.”

Megan’s three sons have since met MGK, with a source telling Us Weekly in September 2020 that “Brian is pretty protective of them,” but they have spent time with the rapper. Recent photos showed Megan hanging out with Casie as well.

Check out the gallery below to see photos of MGK and Casie bonding over the years.