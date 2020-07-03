He may have been married to Megan Fox for nearly a decade, but Brian Austin Green had his fair share of relationships before settling down. Now that he and his wife decided to go their separate ways, he’s already getting back into the dating scene. After confirming his split in May, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted with starlet Courtney Stodden.

Cameras caught Brian and Courtney hanging out in Los Angeles, California, on June 13 after sharing a meal. Two weeks later, the couple made waves when they shared a video of themselves soaking in a hot tub. “Hey, Ashley, here’s 90210. I’ve never seen him, I don’t know who he is,” the blonde “Bully” singer joked in a clip shared on Instagram on June 30. “9021 now I kn0w,” she captioned the post.

The Anger Management alum may not be looking for anything serious, however. That same day, he was seen out on a lunch date with model Tina Louise. DailyMail reports they shared a meal at Sugar Taco in L.A. The cameras didn’t capture any PDA between the stars, but the outing still seemed plenty flirty.

Megan may be settling into her next relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly, but Brian appears to be playing the field after their separation. It’s possible he’s simply not ready to commit to anything new — especially since he’s the one that got dumped. “It was her decision to end it,” an insider told In Touch. “The couple always had their ups and downs … [but it] just wasn’t working.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The stars’ “busy schedules” meant they didn’t get much time together outside of parenting their three children — Noah, Bodhi and Journey — and it was too much for Megan. She called off their relationship “months” before Brian confirmed their split, but he revealed on a May episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast that there weren’t any hard feelings between them.

“It wasn’t a choice she made. … That’s the way she felt,” he said about the breakup. “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of — but you change,” he explained. “There’s the unknown aspect … there’s that pit in my stomach … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

For now, it seems Brian and Megan are trying to stay close — and he’s keeping his romantic options open. Check out the gallery below to see his full dating history.