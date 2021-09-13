Double date! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker went out to dinner with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly following the 2021 MTV VMAs on Sunday, September 12.

After the Video Music Awards, where MGK, 31, and the Blink-182 drummer, 45, performed their song “Papercuts,” the musicians took their girlfriends for a quiet meal in New York City.

Of course, the group of four changed their clothes before stepping out in the big apple. Kourtney, 42, and Travis walked the red carpet at the awards show in coordinating black ensembles. Afterward, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians swapped her leather minidress for leather pants, a silky blue tank top and red high heels. As for Travis, he changed into something a bit more comfortable from his red carpet suit — black jeans and a graphic tank top.

Megan, 35, and MGK kept their sexy looks going into the evening. After wearing a completely sheer dress on the red carpet, the Transformers actress changed into a shiny silver minidress with a cut out on her midriff. The “Love Race” artist wore a red sparkly suit to the VMAs, but for dinner, he opted to wear purple from head-to-toe in a glittery jacket and pants.

While the crew ended the night on a quiet note, MGK had some ups and downs during the VMAs. After packing on the PDA with Megan on the red carpet, the Houston native was photographed in a heated moment with MMA champ Conor McGregor outside of the show.

While it’s unclear what exactly transpired between the two, a source told People Conor asked to take a photo with MGK, but the singer’s team denied the request. However, a separate source close to the situation told In Touch that there was no fight between the two parties — Conor was just pushed by MGK’s security. The athlete was later pictured inside the show enjoying the show and also presented an award on stage.

When the “Rap Devil” musician was asked by a reporter about his “scuffle” with Conor shortly after in a video of the interview, the rapper seemed visibly upset and hit the microphone before walking away.

In Touch reached out to Machine Gun Kelly and Conor McGregor’s teams for comment.

During the show, MGK’s performance with Travis was delayed after he suddenly exited the stage, an eyewitness told Us Weekly.

“Machine Gun Kelly buried himself in a grave as they were setting up to perform. He then burst out of the dirt in his grave, ran off stage and said something to Travis,” the eyewitness said. “He was throwing elbows and seemed very upset before running backstage. The crew came and rolled off MGK’s grave and Travis’ huge drum off the stage.”

However, the musical duo did end up performing, with Kourtney and Megan introducing them. The Jennifer’s Body actress referred to them as their “future baby daddies,” and the Poosh founder called the drummer “super hot.”

