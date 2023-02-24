Heading for a split? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a “toxic” relationship and are “barely hanging on” amid cheating rumors, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

A source close to the couple exclusively shares with In Touch that Megan, 36, and MGK, 32, are “not splitting up,” though they are not in a good place.

“Megan is at her wits’ end with cheating rumors so much so that she deleted her entire Instagram and posted a weird statement,” the insider says. “She is blocking anyone that communicates any unsolicited opinion on her relationship or tells her about what is being reported. She wants to hear none of it!”

The source adds that “there is concern” for the Transformers actress. “I’ve never seen her like this over any man in any situation,” the insider notes.

“She is over his immature and ridiculous antics,” the insider says of Megan. “The tension is at a boiling point.”

Additionally, Megan’s friends are “worried about her and would like to see her move on.” The source concludes, “If the relationship survives, everyone closest to her will be shocked.”

The couple – who got engaged in January 2022 – first sparked split rumors in April 2022 when Megan snubbed MGK when he leaned in for a kiss at the Daily Front Row Awards. The Jennifer’s Body actress continued to spark split speculation when she deleted her Instagram account on February 12. Just hours before Megan deleted her account, she caused suspicion by quoting a line from Beyoncé‘s song “Pray You Catch Me.” She wrote, “You can taste the dishonesty / it’s all over your breath.”

In the comments section, ​fans speculated that the reason for their relationship problems is because of a cheating scandal with the “My Ex’s Best Friend” singer’s guitarist, Sophie Lloyd. ​One fan ​wrote , “He probably got with Sophie.”

However, the Tennessee native fired back by responding, “Maybe I got with Sophie.”

For her part, the “Do or Die” musician denied that she had any romantic involvement with MGK or Megan. “Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” a rep for the musician told Page Six on February 15. “Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

Ben Hider/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

One week later, Megan reactivated her account to issue a statement regarding the cheating rumors.

“There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons,” Megan wrote in a now-deleted post on February 19. “You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”