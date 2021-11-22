Before Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) became known for his music career, his PDA-packed romance with Megan Fox or double-dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, MGK was a teen in love. Here’s everything we know about his ex and the mother of his daughter Casie, Emma Cannon.

The Pair Dated Before MGK Rose to Fame

The “Bloody Valentine” singer and his romance with Emma started well before his debut album Lace Up dropped.

MGK was born in Houston and bounced around the globe, including living in Egypt and Germany, before he and his father ultimately settled in Cleveland, Ohio, according to a since-deleted biography on his website, accessible via the WayBackMachine.

This is allegedly where Kelly met Emma while the two were still teenagers. According to Sports Keeda, the pair may have met at a Blink-182 concert, a band he would go on to reference in a song that may have been inspired by her.

They Have a Daughter Named Casie Baker

The rapper and Emma, who has no known social media presence and stays out of the public eye, have one daughter together, Casie. Their young daughter was born in July 2008, when the musician was just 18 years old and is a major priority in his life.

“Two connecting flights and still no sleep, but I’m [going to] make it to my daughter’s recital tonight believe that,” he tweeted in December 2019.

In January 2020, the star shared another sweet message about his baby girl. “My daughter wears my merch shirts to sleep every night and I f–kin melt,” the young dad wrote.

The former couple seem to be more than amicable as well. According to The Sun in 2013, MGK shared a since-deleted photo on Instagram, captioned: “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother I’ve seen first hand.”

On Mother’s Day 2020, the songwriter shared a thoughtful message dedicated to Emma. “My daughter has an amazing mum,” he wrote via Twitter. “Big love to all the young mums out there killin it.”

Machine Gun Kelly May Have Written a Song About His Ex Emma

In 2013, the rapper released “Her Song,” which may be about his teenage love. The song itself talks about MGK losing love as he was rising to fame, references a Blink-182 song and reveals the regret the singer feels over how he treated the person.

“I’m just out here chasing my dreams girl / But it’s crazy cause that dream cost me my dream girl / Promise you I wouldn’t change before I left / Now I think leaving is the one thing I regret,” the song states in part.