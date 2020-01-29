Getting behind the wheel. Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason let his 12-year-old daughter, Maryssa, drive his truck on a flooded road in a new video that he posted to Instagram Stories on Wednesday, January 29. Maryssa appeared to be nervous while trying to navigate the path because, at one point, she said, “We’re gonna crash!”

“I don’t know if I can do this,” she added. “Of course you can. Go right through the middle,” he advised her, before she appeared to get stuck in the mud for a moment. “Hit the gas baby. Straighten up the tires,” David continued.

After seeing the clip, one fan was in shock tweeting, “OMG he’s letting Maryssa drive?!” However, not everyone was so concerned. “Maryssa can drive! She did so well,” another person commented on his recent post.

Courtesy of David Eason/Instagram

Prior to their driving lesson, the 31-year-old last posted about his daughter earlier this month, sharing a photo of her embracing one of her favorite pets. “Sweetpea and her goose!” he wrote in the caption.

The ex-TV personality also recently celebrated his and Jenelle Evans’ daughter, Ensley, turning 3 last week. “She is such a precious baby, so smart and beautiful,” David wrote on January 24. “It’s amazing how tall she is, won’t be long and she will catch up with her brothers! I know she will be very talented, she can already sing pretty good and she loves music like I do. It’s times like this you wish they could be little forever, even though you can’t wait to see the amazing person they will be one, day!”

His estranged wife, 28, even posted a sentimental message of her own to ring in the special occasion. “My one and only little girl! You light up my world. ‘A daughter is God’s way of saying thought you could use a lifelong friend.’ Here’s to 3 years old babygirl!” she gushed in her caption.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Even thought the 16 and Pregnant alum and her ex were spotted together in Nashville, Tennessee in mid-January, she insisted they are “not” back together at this point in time. Fortunately, it seems they are in a better place as coparents, because Jenelle recently dropped the temporary order of protection she filed against her former flame.

Back in October 2019, Jenelle announced that would be seeking a divorce from her estranged husband, before revealing that she relocated from North Carolina to Nashville.

All in all, it looks like the exes are enjoying their time apart.