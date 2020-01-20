It seems like Jenelle Evans and Nathan Griffith‘s feud has reignited. The Teen Mom 2 alum and her ex buried the hatchet in the wake of her split from David Eason, but her reunion with her husband may have put them back at odds. On Monday, January 20, the MTV star hinted on Twitter that she and son Kaiser’s father may have drama once more.

Responding to a tweet from a fan, Jenelle, 28, agreed with a sentiment about how exes need to put aside their personal differences for the sake of their kids. “Gotta love the child more than you dislike each other,” the fan wrote. “Exactly,” the mom of three responded. However, there may have been more to that interaction. The fan’s post seemed to be in response to a number of now-deleted statements the former Teen Mom star made about her relationship with Nathan, 32.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Twitter

Other Twitter users were also quick to call out what they saw as hypocrisy in Jenelle’s statement. “Projecting. Everything [you] say about NG, [you] are saying about [yourself],” one wrote. “Have [you] ever thanked NG for allowing [you] to come to Kaiser’s B-day, for showing [you] unconditional support when [you] left [your] ‘abusive’ husband, showing unconditional support when [you] continue to fail protecting Kaiser???” Another added, “So when [you] pretended [you] and David were split and kept Ensley away all Christmas from him — how was that loving the child?”

Others simply saw the drama as David, 31, coming between Kaiser’s parents once more. “Yeah right! It’s funny you and Nathan were getting along great when you and David were broken up! But now your back together and y’all aren’t? Come on,” read one tweet. “You are so incredibly predictable. EVERYONE knew the second you were spotted with David, that you were gonna start in on Nathan again,” agreed a second. “Anyone who says they didn’t see this coming is a liar.”

Though the Easons haven’t officially confirmed their romantic reunion, the evidence is piling up. On January 10, Jenelle dropped the restraining order she had against David, deciding against refiling the temporary protection order she’d obtained in November 2019. On January 15, David posted a picture of daughter Ensley on his Instagram page, revealing that he and his wife seemed to be staying together in Nashville. The alleged exes were even caught on camera while out and about in Tennessee.