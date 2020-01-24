Don’t mess with the B-day girl! Jenelle Evans clapped back at a shady comment claiming that her daughter Ensley’s hair is always a mess while celebrating the toddler’s third birthday on January 24. The Teen Mom 2 alum responded to the criticism after posting a few new photos, showing her embracing her baby girl and enjoying an afternoon stroll.

“Why is your hair always done but like hers is … never?” the remark read. In the pics, Ensley is rocking a cute top knot and a stylish ensemble, likely picked out by her mom. “Oh it is … but she never keeps it in and pulls it out,” Jenelle, 28, replied.

After seeing their exchange on Instagram, several fans chimed in to reveal their thoughts on the matter. “It’s called having a toddler 😂 they mess up their hair,” one pointed out. “[You] must not have a girl … she’s a child they play get messy have fun. Y’all always [are] looking for something to bash this girl,” another added, while a third agreed.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“Damn y’all really always coming for her huh. When I was a kid, I had hair down to my butt and I NEVER wanted my parents to brush it. So I’m sure Ensley protests having her hair done. Anyway HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ENSLEY!” they wrote.

Jenelle didn’t appear to be fazed by the nay-sayers, especially because it’s a very special occasion. To celebrate, she shared a sentimental message about her mini-me in the caption, gushing over how much Ensley has changed her life for the better.

“My one and only little girl! You light up my world,” the former 16 and Pregnant star wrote. “‘A daughter is God’s way of saying thought you could use a lifelong friend.’ Here’s to 3 years old babygirl!”

The TV personality’s estranged husband, David Eason, also took to Instagram with a message about their daughter. “She is such a precious baby, so smart and beautiful,” he began.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“It’s amazing how tall she is, won’t be long and she will catch up with her brothers! I know she will be very talented, she can already sing pretty good and she loves music like I do,” the MTV alum added. “It’s times like this you wish they could be little forever, even though you can’t wait to see the amazing person they will be one day!”

Earlier this week, Jenelle shut down rumors that she’s reconciling her relationship with David, 31, after she was spotted spending time with her former flame and their daughter, Ensley, in Nashville.

“Why are you back hanging out with David? #Annoyed,” one fan tweeted. She replied, “I’m not.”