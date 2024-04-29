Darcey Silva sparked rumors that she split from husband Georgi Rusev by declaring she’s single just five months after their wedding.

The Darcey & Stacey star, 49, hinted at her relationship status while sharing a video of herself via Instagram on Sunday, April 29. “Solo vibes only! Independent and fierce,” she captioned the video, which included the hashtags “Darcey Silva,” “loving me” and “single vibes.”

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section to ask for clarification about her relationship status. “So you and Georgi done? Again?” one social media user wrote. Another chimed in, “What happened? They broke up again?”

Despite the fan interest, Darcey did not respond to the comments or reveal what led to their split.

Georgi, 37, also hasn’t commented on their relationship status, though showed support for Darcey and twin sister Stacey Silva’s company, House of Eleven, just one week before her post. “Weekend with House of Eleven vibes in Miami!” he wrote via Instagram.

Darcey and Stacey, 49, appeared to be on good terms with Georgi, as they both commented under the photo. “A Hof11 babe,” Darcey wrote alongside a heart and fire emoji.

Darcey and Georgi have had a tumultuous relationship over the years. Fans first got to know Georgi during the debut season of Darcey & Stacey in August 2020. After they connected online, the pair took a major step in their relationship when they moved in together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple got engaged for the first time in June 2020, which was just four after they started dating. Darcey and Georgi called off their engagement during season 2 of the TLC show. However, they reconciled and Georgi proposed again during season 3.

Despite accepting the second proposal, Darcey confirmed that they called off their wedding in February 2022.

“There was, you know, many months of just empty promises, and the tell-all situation just was the last that I was gonna take … no bad blood,” she exclusively told Life & Style in March 2022 while reflecting on their second engagement. “I just felt like, I can’t waste any more of my precious years on this earth to someone … I deserve better. You know? Like I said, I wish him well … it just started feeling like things wouldn’t change. Unless I, you know, stepped away.”

Darcey and Georgi eventually got married during a secret wedding in November 2023. “I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum said in a statement shared by TLC on November 16, 2023. “I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo.”