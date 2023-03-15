Providing for his family. Darcey Silva and Stacey Silva’s father, Mike Silva, is more than just a reality star. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Is ‘Darcey & Stacey’ Star Mike Silva’s Net Worth?

The Darcey & Stacey star has an estimated net worth of $10 million, according to several outlets.

How Does ‘Darcey & Stacey Star’ Mike Silva Make Money?

Mike – who spent many years working abroad in China – announced that he retired during season 2 of his daughters’ reality show.

“Best part about being a grandfather is to be around for the little things,” he said about spending quality time with his family following his retirement during an August 2021 episode. “Having this quality time, bonding time, are the events that will stay with me for the rest of my life and hopefully build our relationship closer.”

Before returning to the United States to be close to his family, Mike previously made a living by working at Worley China’s as a chairman. He is also the cofounder of Eleventh Entertainment.

“My Dad is in China most of the year, he’s been there for 24 years,” Stacey explained during a season 1 episode. “He came down for the holidays and had extended his stay because there’s this coronavirus in China and it’s really uncertain.”

How Else Does ‘Darcey & Stacey Star’ Mike Silva Earn Income?

In addition to being a successful businessman, Mike has earned money for appearing on Darcey & Stacey.

His salary starring on the reality show, which is currently in its fourth season, has not been disclosed.

Is ‘Darcey & Stacey Star’ Mike Silva Sick?

During the March 13, 2023, episode of Darcey & Stacey, the sisters hinted that their father was dealing with health issues.

However, the House of Eleven co-owners ​did not explain what is wrong.

Since hinting at the grandpa’s illness during the March 13 episode, the family has kept quiet about the situation. Fans will likely learn more about Mike’s health scare during the March 20 episode.

TLC

Is ‘Darcey & Stacey Star’ Mike Silva Close With His Family?

Mike has close relationships with his daughters, which have seemed to grow stronger amid his retirement.

He shares the girls, as well as his late son Michael, with his ex-wife, Nancy Silva.

Additionally, Mike is the grandfather to Stacey’s sons, Parker Vasic and Mateo Vasic, with her ex-husband Goran Vasic and Darcey’s daughters, Aniko Bollok and Aspen Bollok, with her ex-husband, Frank Bollok.