90 Day Fiancé star Darcey Silva is known for her rocky romances, but viewers have also gotten to know her family along the way! While fans have been clearly introduced to her twin sister, Stacey Silva, the TLC personality is also a proud mother of two. Keep reading to get to know Darcey’s daughters, her ex-husband and more.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Alum Darcey Silva Married?

Darcey is not currently married. She was previously married to her ex-husband Frank Bollok for eight years before their relationship ended.

“We dated for two years prior. I got married in New York City. It was a beautiful wedding. It was like a fairytale,” the Connecticut resident shared during a January 2023 episode of Darcey and Stacey. “In the beginning of our relationship, we talked about our dreams, our goals, our aspirations and he did some, but lacked a lot of it when it really mattered, lacked the motivation at times financially, to get ahead.”

How Many Kids Does Darcey Silva Have?

Darcey is the mother of two daughters, Aniko Bollok and Aspen Bollok, whom she welcomed with her ex-husband. Aniko and Aspen have been spotted alongside their mother at various points throughout the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and will often give their take on Darcey’s romantic partners.

Discovery+

Aniko is a student at the University of Arizona and not much is known about Aspen’s current status.

Who Is Darcey Silva’s Father Michael Silva?

Michael is Darcey’s father and was working in China for the majority of his life before retiring during season 2 of the spinoff.

“Best part about being a grandfather is to be around for the little things,” Mike said during an August 2021 episode. “Having this quality time, bonding time, are the events that will stay with me for the rest of my life and hopefully build our relationship closer.”

Mike admitted his international assignments did not allow him to be close to his own kids on a daily basis, ultimately missing out on a lot of their lives. He hoped to have a closer relationship with his grandchildren.