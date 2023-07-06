One big happy family. Sister Wives star Christine Brown shared a rare photo featuring her fiancé, David Woolley, along with four of her daughters she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown, as they celebrated the 4th of July.

Christine, 51, posted several Instagram pictures on Wednesday, July 5, one of which included Aspyn Thompson, 28, and her husband Mitch; Mykelti Brown Padron, 27, and husband Antonio “Tony” Padron; Ysabel Brown, 20, and Truely Brown, 13. Only daughter Gwendlyn, 21, and son Paedon, 24, were missing from the family photo.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

The TLC star stood in the middle of the photo with David as she was surrounded by her beloved children and their spouses along with several grandchildren, including Mykelti’s twins Ace and Archer. Christine included another snapshot of herself with look-alike daughters Mykelti and Ysabel, who both wore adorable sleeveless sundresses for the occasion

Christine wrote in the caption, “I hope everyone had an incredible Independence Day. My family and I enjoyed fireworks from my balcony. We could see the entire valley lighting up,” referring to her home in the Salt Lake City, Utah, area.

Fans were especially thrilled to see the close bond between David and Truely, as she posed next to her future stepfather with her arms leaning into his side and her hand playfully placed on his cheek.

“I just love how Truly is loving on David. A sign she feels safe. So happy to see your big genuine smile!” one follower wrote, while another added, “What an amazing connection Truly has with David. Never seen this with her real father!” One person cheered, “Love how Truely is cuddling David … way to go David … and Christine. That says it all!!”

Christine and Kody split in November 2021, and she announced she was dating again for the first time in January 2023. The following month, the reality star revealed she fell for David, but didn’t name him at first.

“He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. [He’s] incredible with Truely,” Christine announced during a February 7 Instagram Story. “He’s absolutely a dream come true and I’m so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit.”

One week later on Valentine’s Day, Christine revealed she “found the love of my life, David,” making him Instagram official. “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this,” she continued.

Christine and David purchased a $770,000 home together in Lehi, Utah, in March 2023, a new build featuring a 4,200 square foot house. The same month, they took a family vacation to Southern California with Truely and Ysabel, where they visited the beach and Disney’s California Adventure park and Disneyland.

The pair announced their engagement on April 13. “David popped the question VERY romantically,” Christine shared with fans.

