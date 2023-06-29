She’s Still Got It! Sister Wives’ Christine Brown’s Sexiest Outfits After Kody Brown Split

Risk taker! Sister Wives star Christine Brown embraced her more adventurous and sexy fashion sense following her split from Kody Brown.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine announced in a statement via Instagram in November 2021. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.”

The former couple spiritually wed in 1994. They welcomed kids Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely over the course of their decades-long relationship.

Following their split, Christine made it clear that she had no regrets.

“It’s no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time,” the TLC personality told Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown during a season 17 episode of Sister Wives. “I have decided to leave Kody. It’s a hard decision. I need to make a choice for happiness. I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn’t been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice for me.”

Following Christine’s decision to end their marriage, both Janelle and Meri split from Kody in December 2022.

After being single for over one year, Christine announced she was in a new relationship in early February 2023. One week later, she revealed that David Woolley was the new man in her life on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

“The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath [sic],” she wrote alongside a photo with David while introducing him to her followers. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.”

Just two months later, the couple took a major step in their relationship and got engaged in April.

“We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES!” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!”

Not only has Christine found the love of her life, but she has also embraced a more rebellious fashion sense since ending her marriage to Kody. Keep scrolling to see the reality star’s sexiest outfits following her split from the Brown patriarch.