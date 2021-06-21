Flip or Flop star Christina Haack and former Wheeler Dealers host Ant Anstead finalized their divorce nine months after splitting up, In Touch can confirm. They will be sharing custody of their 21-month-old son, Hudson, going forward.

The final judgment was entered on Monday, June 21, putting an official end to their marriage. Haack, 37, and Anstead, 42, announced they were parting ways in September.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the HGTV star, who also shares 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 5-year-old son Brayden with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, 39, wrote via Instagram at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant is also a parent of three, as he shares daughter Amelie, 17, and son Archie, 14, with ex-wife Louise Anstead. Christina and Ant got married in December 2018 and she later gave birth to their son in September 2019.

Amid their new relationship status being solidified, Christina now goes by her maiden name. The real estate investor previously told fans why she is proud to have the moniker “Haack” in a sentimental post on Instagram.

“My grandma, Mildred ‘Biddy’ Haack, was my greatest influence growing up. She was always real in a world of so many fakes,” the TV personality wrote alongside throwback photos in February. “She spoke life into me when I was down and taught me what unconditional love is. I miss her every single day. Taking back the family’s last name and know my grandparents are smiling from above.”

Shortly after Christina and Ant confirmed they were moving on from each other, Christina spoke about the feelings she struggled to come to terms with while forging a new life path.

“I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two,” the Anaheim native wrote four months after news broke of Tarek’s engagement to fiancée Heather Rae Young. “I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow.”

Christina recently shared that she is not dating at the moment and it appears she is focused on coparenting with both of her exes to the best of her ability.

As for the British TV host, he had been living in a small rental apartment post-split up until June. Earlier this month, Ant announced that he officially purchased the “house of [his] dreams” for himself and Hudson in Laguna Beach, California.