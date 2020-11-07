Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead is seeking joint legal and physical custody of 14-month-old Hudson amid her divorce from husband Ant Anstead, according to court documents obtained by In Touch on Friday, November 6.

The HGTV personality, 37, and former Wheeler Dealers host, 41, are both not requesting spousal support in the new docs. They are also paying their own attorney’s fees post-split. Christina cited the reason behind their divorce as “irreconcilable differences.”

Courtesy of Christina Anstead/Instagram

Less than two months after going public with their breakup, Christina moved forward with her decision to part ways by filing the paperwork to legally end her marriage. She submitted the docs in an Orange County court on November 3.

The reality couple exchanged their vows on December 22, 2018, and welcomed their only biological child together, Hudson, in September 2019.

In addition to their son, Christina has kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa while Ant, 41, has two children of his own, Amelie and Archie, with his former spouse.

Christina announced her and Ant’s “difficult decision to separate” in a statement on Instagram in September. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our top priority,” the Christina on the Coast star added.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

The blonde beauty recently fired back at parent-shamers and set the record straight about her coparenting dynamic with her ex. “Despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling,” Christina wrote on November 5. “When I get told, ‘You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids’ — smh wake up people. I hardly post anymore … and I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who’s a better parent. F that.”

“Stop choosing sides when there is no side to choose. My point being, when you see stuff on here, take it all with a grain of salt,” the TV star continued.

The motor specialist echoed the same sentiments when he previously turned off his Instagram comments because they were getting out of hand. “While we both appreciate words of support, please stop trying to diagnose from afar,” Ant wrote in response to critics in late September. “It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace.”