Taking the high road! Ant Anstead defended ex Christina Anstead from trolls following news of their split.

“[His] mom abandoned him!” the hater alleged underneath a photo of the U.K. native and the former couple’s son Hudson. “Not true!” the Wheeler Dealers alum, 41, responded. “Christina and I share him equally,” he confirmed about custody. “I happen to have some time off and want all my spare moments with him. X.”

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

The clapback came on the same day Christina slammed users who called her an “absent mother.”

“This year has been incredibly isolating. Activities like church, travel, dinner, movies, sports — canceled. No longer seeing my friends smiling faces on set (all covered by masks). It all feels like s–t,” the Flip or Flop personality wrote on November 4. “So many changes for so many people. So despite what you see on Instagram, most people are struggling.”

The Christina on the Coast star added, “When I get told, ‘You must be an absent mother because you are not with your kids,’ — SMH, wake up, people. I hardly post anymore. And I def do not want to post my kids every freaking day to make it a contest of who [is] a better parent. F that,” she fumed. “This doesn’t mean I’m not with my kids — it means the opposite. I am with them. I’m present.”

The blonde babe — who shares Hudson, 14 months, with Ant and Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa — confirmed their surprising split in a message via Instagram on September 18.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” she wrote at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Christina officially filed for divorce on November 3, less than two years after they tied the knot. Hours before news broke, Ant enjoyed a father-son “date night” with Hudson, whom he lovingly calls “Hudzo.”

Now, the estranged pair are “trying to figure this out amicably, like responsible adults,” a source exclusively told In Touch, adding that a “highly publicized” breakup would be Christina’s “worst nightmare.”