All good here! Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead responded to fans’ concerns and comments about her weight amid her divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead.

“So people are commenting that I looked really skinny or I that need to eat. This is actually the weight I’ve always weighed, you guys have just watched me have babies and go back to my original weight. So, don’t worry. Everything’s fine,” Christina, 37, said in a selfie video posted to her Instagram Story on Friday, February 5. “Chill people, I eat and I eat healthy,” she added in the caption.

The HGTV star’s response came hours after she posted a bathroom mirror selfie showing off her outfit: a black Chanel sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and black boots. “My fave attire: black on black on black [black heart emoji]. #JohnnyCashVibes,” she captioned the snap. Fans took to the comments with their concerns about Christina’s weight.

“Are you OK, Christina? [pink sparkle heart emoji],” one follower asked. “Too thin!” another wrote and a third fan added, “Girl, eat a cheeseburger.”

The California native’s social media clapback comes amid her ongoing divorce from Ant, 41. She announced their split in September 2020 after two years of marriage and filed for divorce that November. According to docs obtained by In Touch at the time, the former couple are seeking joint legal and physical custody of their son, 17-month-old Hudson and are both not requesting spousal support.

Ant opened up about their breakup in December, revealing their separation was “not [his] decision.”

“It really hit me hard,” the former Wheeler Dealers host told People at the time. “If you ask anybody that knows me properly, they know that I give myself fully. I had so much love for her.”

While their divorce has yet to be finalized, it seems the Christina on the Coast star is ready to move on fully. On January 26, she changed the name in her Instagram bio from “Christina Anstead” to her maiden name, “Christina Haack.” She still goes by “Christina Anstead” in her Instagram username.

Ant, for his part, seemed unbothered by the swap. Shortly after his estranged wife updated her profile, the England native shared a video clip of him flying a plane with the caption, “Today we kissed the clouds and met a wolf.”