Splitsville! Here Are All the Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up in 2021

BRB, crying. Several major celebrity couples have split in 2021 — and truth be told, we’re really broken up about it.

In January 2021, Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss confirmed he and fiancée Clare Crawley had split after five months together, shocking viewers who watched them fall in love four episodes into season 16.

“I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways,” the former NFL star wrote via Instagram. “We appreciate the love and support we’ve received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time.” Two days later, Clare issued her own statement slamming the “mutual” element of her ex-fiancé’s words.

After falling head over heels for Dale on national television, the split is “super embarrassing” for the hairstylist, an insider exclusively told Life & Style. “She gave it all up, and then for it not to work out is just heartbreaking for her.”

Shortly after their split news, rumors swirled about cheating allegations on Dale’s behalf. Though Life & Style confirmed the accusations of Dale’s infidelity were false, “long-distance” and “trust issues” still caused an irreparable rift in his connection with Clare, a second insider added. “They tried … it just became really clear as they were getting to know each other that they were way more different than similar.”

The same month, In Touch confirmed beloved celeb couple Ben Affleck and girlfriend Ana de Armas split after ten months of dating. The pair met in November 2019 on the set of their upcoming film Dark Water, in which they play a couple.

An insider exclusively told the outlet Ben was “heartbroken” over the couple’s breakup because he “really loved her” and “wanted their relationship to work.” The Gone Girl star is “struggling to come to terms” with being single again following the once-dynamic duo’s whirlwind romance, the source added.

Ben’s former flame is also grieving the relarionship. “Ana is upset too, but she’s young and has her whole life ahead of her,” the insider told the outlet. “She’s focusing on the future and her career.”

