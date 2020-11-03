His right-hand man. Ant Anstead enjoyed a father-son “date night” with 14-month-old Hudson just hours before his estranged wife, Christina Anstead, filed for divorce following their breakup announcement.

The Wheeler Dealers host, 41, who revealed he will no longer be hosting the car show going forward, shared the sweet photo from his low-key evening with Hudson via Instagram Stories on Monday, November 2. Ant grinned from ear to ear while stopping by a local cafe with his son in the portrait.

Ant’s outing with Hudson came on the heels of his surprising career news. “My time on Wheeler Dealers has come to an end as the show heads back to the [United Kingdom],” the motor specialist shared on social media earlier that day. “I proudly hand the spanner’s over to the legend that is @f1elvis and I remain home in California to embark on THREE new TV shows.”

It seems the television presenter is welcoming all of the changes coming his way following his split from Christina.

On the morning of Tuesday, November 3, the Flip or Flop star, 37, submitted paperwork in an Orange County court to legally end their marriage. Christina revealed their “difficult decision to separate” in mid-September.

“We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” the TV personality wrote in her statement at the time. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Ant and Christina exchanged their vows in 2018 and welcomed their first child together, Hudson, in September 2019. The HGTV stunner also has two kids Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, while Ant has two kids of his own, Amelie, 16, and Archie, 14, with his ex-wife, Louise Herbert.

After revealing their decision to call it quits, Christina broke her silence about how she was going to proceed in the next chapter of her life.

“Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks,’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow,” she wrote alongside an Instagram selfie in September. “So, while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. I’m surrounded by extremely powerful women who help me cope, build me up and push me to be better.”

Ant later shut down haters in his own message on Instagram and told people to show compassion in this tough time. “While we both appreciate words of support, please stop trying to diagnose from afar,” he wrote. “It’s not fair. Christina is fine. I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace.”