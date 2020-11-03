It’s over! Christina Anstead filed for divorce from estranged husband Ant Anstead on Tuesday, November 3, In Touch can confirm.

The Flip or Flop star, 37, filed the paperwork in an Orange County court to legally end her marriage less than two months after announcing their split. The reality couple wed in 2018 and welcomed son Hudson in September 2019.

Christina also has children Taylor and Brayden with ex Tarek El Moussa while Ant, 41, shares his teenage kids, Amelie and Archie, with his former spouse.

The Anaheim, California native first revealed the news about their “difficult decision to separate” via Instagram in September. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our top priority,” the Christina on the Coast star wrote at the time.

The HGTV babe has since deleted her wedding photos off Instagram, has returned to work and seems to be leaning on close friends. Ant surprisingly gave his side of things on September 26.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” the Wheeler Dealers star wrote via Instagram along with a black-and-white photo of the former couple. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

As far as what went wrong between the couple during their whirlwind romance, a source told Life & Style they “just grew apart.”

“They’re very different people from totally different backgrounds, and that definitely played a factor,” explained the source. “It’s very sad, but they say they still love and respect each other.”

Although the details of their romance sound a bit rocky, Christina and Ant will remain civil for the sake of their baby boy. “The pair promised to coparent Hudson respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a second insider told Life & Style following the news of their split.

However, the source noted their uncoupling will be a “very difficult transition” for Christina’s older kids, who “adore” stepdad Ant and are “super attached to him.” The sourced added, “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings.”

It’s a new chapter for the exes.