London calling? Ant Anstead enjoyed “fish & chips by the sea” with son Hudson on Sunday, October 4, making fans wonder if he went back to the U.K. following his split from Christina Anstead.

“Fish & chips. By the sea,” the 41-year-old Wheeler Dealers host wrote alongside a black-and-white photo with the 12-month-old on Sunday, October 4, via Instagram Stories. He added a British flag emoji and tagged his daughter Amelie, 16, and son Archie, 14, whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Herbert. Ant, whose oldest two children live in the U.K., first visited his home country in August to reunite with them amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s unclear if he traveled back with his youngest kiddo or if the two just enjoyed fish and chips at a local restaurant in California.



Ant and Christina, 37, surprised fans last month when they announced they were going their separate ways after less than two years of marriage. The pair, who wed in December 2018, welcomed Hudson in September 2019.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the Flip or Flop star wrote on September 18 via Instagram. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Courtesy Ant Anstead/Instagram

The English mechanic broke his silence one week later.

“Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” he wrote on September 27. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.”

He later turned off the comments section on his social media profile amid backlash from the split.

“Due to some mean people I have turned comments OFF! While we both appreciate words of support, Please stop trying to diagnose from afar. It’s not fair. Christina is fine,” Ant wrote on September 28. “I am fine. And we remain good friends and will navigate this at our pace. Compassion and kindness is all that’s needed. X.”

Prior to Ant, Christina was previously married to Tarek El Moussa. The exes share daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. The Christina on the Coast star, who traveled to Nashville with her older children on Sunday, previously got candid about having “two baby daddies” via Instagram.

“Sometimes anxiety and pursuit of new dreams leads me down amazing paths, other times it leaves me feeling lost and in a state of fight or flight / or crying in my closet,” she wrote on September 28. “Tv changed my life and I am grateful for the life it’s provided, the experiences, the friends I’ve made along the way. Sometimes our calling is bigger than our plans. I never thought I would have one divorce let alone two. I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing.”