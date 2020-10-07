Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

What a thoughtful kid! Ant Anstead has been doing his best to stay positive amid his split from wife Christina Anstead, and that’s proving to be pretty easy with the help of his sweet daughter, Amelie Anstead. The 17-year-old has been showing her dad tons of support, and truly went above and beyond with her latest touching gift.

“Unpacked these treasures left for me by my amazing little lady @amelieanstead to open when needed,” the 41-year-old wrote beside an Instagram photo of a jar filled with “memories” and “reasons why” his kids love him as well as several letters to open under various circumstances.

Courtesy of Ant Anstead/Instagram

“So far I’ve only opened two (happy & motivation),” he continued. Other letters in the photo instruct him to open when he’s feeling sad, having a bad day, or when Amelie has “just left after a visit.” Ant gave a sneak peek inside of one of the cards, and the message his daughter wrote was so sweet.

“Good to know you’re happy because when you’re happy, I’m happy too!” it said. “I hope you stay happy, I hope you keep smiling and continue to have a great day, week, year!”

Ant was clearly touched by the kind gesture, and gushed about his daughter being “one of life’s special people,” calling his pride for her “endless.”

Ammo has been Ant’s rock through his surprising split from Christina. “Anyone who really knows me knows that I don’t like to share private matters publicly,” Ant wrote while breaking his silence about the split in late September. “I have remained silent while holding on to hope. I never gave up on us. I pray Christina’s decision brings her happiness.” In a comment on the post, Amelie called her dad her “best friend.”

In an Instagram post for her birthday on September 29, Ant made it clear that he’s head over heels for his daughter. “SEVENTEEN! Feels like 17 days ago you came into the world,” he wrote, also calling her an “incredible young lady” who has an “impact” on everyone in her life. “You are a beacon of light. Never change, Ammo. Keep being you. Truly a best friend who inspires me daily.” We’re so happy they have each other!