Chrissy Teigen Pokes Fun at Lori Loughlin’s Scandal as She Considers Going Back to School

The always outspoken Chrissy Teigen made a joke about the nationwide college admissions scandal, and called Lori Loughlin out in the process!

“I wanna go to hospitality school. I am old and didn’t take my SATs. How does this work now? How do you get into school? Do I have to Laurie Laughlin photoshop myself being hospitable,” the model, 35, shared via Twitter on Tuesday, April 27. Quickly noting her spilling mistake, Chrissy followed up, writing, “Dammit it’s Lori!!”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock;Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock;

The mom of two appeared to be alluding to the Full House alum, 56, and her husband Mossimo Giannulli‘s past scandal in her social media message. Lori and the 57-year-old fashion designer were arrested in March 2019 for their participation in what is now known as “Operation Varsity Blues.” The couple — who wed in November 1997 — initially pled not guilty after they were accused of paying $500,000 to get their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, accepted into the University of Southern California as crew recruits, even though neither of them played the sport.

In May 2020, the couple plead guilty to conspiracy and fraud. As part of their plea deal, Lori spent two months in prison, which she completed in December 2020. Mossimo, for his part, was sentenced to five months in jail. After a four-month prison stint, In Touch broke the news on April 3 that Mossimo would be completing his sentence in home confinement. He was released on April 16, In Touch confirmed. Following the couple’s time behind bars, the Hallmark actress is “determined” to save their relationship, a source told In Touch earlier this month.

“After almost five months in prison, Mossimo is finally out. Prison definitely took a toll on him,” the insider added. “He doesn’t expect sympathy but he’s still struggling to adjust to what he went through. It really broke him down and forced him to reevaluate his life.”

The source added that Lori and his daughters “were ecstatic to have him back home, but it was very bittersweet,” noting that there “were a lot of tears and hugging” amid their reconciliation. “Whatever it takes, therapy, counseling, [Lori] wants them to heal and be better from this nightmare ordeal,” the insider said. “Now it’s all about baby steps. They’re planning a family holiday for the near future. Their focus is on regaining their confidence, getting back out into the world, and definitely doing better.”