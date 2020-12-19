By his dad’s side. Mossimo Giannulli‘s son, Gianni Giannulli, came to his defense while speaking out against the way his dad has been treated in prison as he serves time for his role in the college admissions scandal. Keep scrolling below to find out more about Gianni and his relationship with his father.

Who is Gianni Giannulli?

Gianni is Mossimo’s adult son from a previous marriage to Chris Giannulli. He was born in Laguna Beach, California, on October 19, 1990.

What is Gianni Giannulli’s Job?

The 30-year-old is a business owner just like his dad. Gianni owns The Smart Co. food company, which is best known for its low-sugar, high-protein breakfast pastry The Smart Tart.

What did Gianni Say About Mossimo?

According to ABCNews, Gianni shared an update on his father via his private Instagram page. Gianni claims that since Mossimo, 57, reported to The Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, on November 19, he has been “locked in solitary confinement” for “one full month.”

According to the outlet, FCI Lompoc enacted a strict coronavirus response after 1,000 inmates and staff members contracted COVID-19 at the facility earlier this year. Part of their protocols seems to include a mandatory quarantine that is longer than the CDC’s recommended 14 days.

Gianni said his father was “supposed to serve his time in a minimum security camp,” instead he is in “quarantine in the MEDIUM security prison in a cell.” Gianni also claims his father is “only let out every three days for a few moments to shower.”

“The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” Gianni added, defending his dad.

Why is Mossimo Giannulli in Prison?

As In Touch previously reported, Giannulli and his wife, Lori Loughlin, were indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal. They were accused of paying bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for their daughters Isabella and Olivia’s admission to the University of Southern California as recruits to the USC crew team even though they never participated in the sport.

After initially pleading not guilty, Mossimo pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. As part of a plea deal, Mossimo was sentenced to five months behind bars, a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Loughlin, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. As part of her plea deal, Loughlin was sentenced to two months in federal prison, two years of supervised release, 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. She is currently serving her prison sentence in California FCI Dublin, where she is expected to stay until December 27.