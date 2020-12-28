Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after serving nearly two months for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Authorities at FCI Dublin confirmed to In Touch the Fuller House actress was released from the federal correctional facility in California in the early hours of Monday, December 28. “Yes, she has been released today. We don’t give out the exact time or who was there but we can confirm she was released today.”

Loughlin, 56, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli accepted into the University of Southern California [USC] as members of the crew team, despite the fact the girls never participated in the sport. In the sentencing memo, prosecutors argued Giannulli was “the more active participant in the scheme,” while the mother of two “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The Hallmark actress and fashion designer, 57, were both required during their court hearing on August 21 to begin serving their prison sentences by November 19. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.

The When Calls the Heart actress’ release comes on the heels of Oliva Jade’s tell-all interview on the Red Table Talk.

“I’m super close with my parents, especially my mom,” the YouTuber, 21, told revealed to host Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday, December 8. “She’s like my best friend, so it’s definitely been really hard not being able to talk to her. But I know she’s strong and I know it’s a good reflection period. I’m trying to look at the positives. She’s in there right now, she gets to really rethink everything that happened, figure out what she wants to do with what she’s learned through all of this.”

After reporting to FCI Dublin on October 30, a source exclusively told In Touch that Loughlin was “struggling” in prison and “misses her family and her comfortable life.”

“Lori is trying to keep her head low and just get through this ordeal,” the insider divulged at the time. Although “she’s been able to make calls and send emails, all monitored … every second feels like a lifetime in there.”

Giannulli is due to complete his sentence by April 2021.