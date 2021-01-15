Mossimo Giannulli is requesting to finish his prison sentence at home after spending 56 days in solitary confinement.

According to court docs obtained by In Touch, Lori Loughlin‘s husband filed an emergency motion to modify his sentence. His attorney, William Trach, says the fashion designer, 57, was placed in isolated quarantine “in a small cell where he spent 24 hours a day, with narrow exceptions,” for example, “to leave his cell to shower once every three days.”

Giannulli was supposed to quarantine with other minimum-security prisoners, after which he’d be relocated to a minimum-security camp. However, his lawyer alleges that Mossimo was placed into solitary confinement, even after testing negative for COVID-19 multiple times.

On January 13, 2021, Giannulli was released from solitary confinement and transferred to the minimum-security camp, but Trach argued that “the toll on Giannulli’s mental, physical and emotional well-being has been significant.” According to the motion, he should be able to serve the rest of his sentence from home since the BOP has released other eligible inmates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

KATHERINE TAYLOR/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Giannulli and his wife, 56, were part of the nationwide college admissions scandal and admitted to paying $500,000 to get their daughters Isabella Giannulli and Olivia Jade Giannulli accepted into the University of Southern California [USC] as members of the crew team, despite the fact the girls never participated in the sport. In the sentencing memo, prosecutors argued Giannulli was “the more active participant in the scheme,” while the mother of two “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

The couple were both required during their court hearing on August 21 to begin serving their prison sentences by November 19, 2020. Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud in May, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to the same charge, as well as honest services wire and mail fraud.

Giannulli’s request comes on the heels of Oliva Jade’s tell-all interview on the Red Table Talk. “It’s been hard,” the YouTuber, 21, told revealed to host Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday, December 8. “I think for anybody, no matter what the situation is, you don’t want to see your parents go to prison, but I think it’s necessary for us to move on and move forward.”

This is the second time Mossimo’s attorneys have requested home confinement. On January 7, a warden declined his request.