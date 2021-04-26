From Lori Loughlin to John Stamos! The ‘Full House’ Cast Has Had Their Fair Share of Scandals

The Full House cast members are no stranger to controversy! The show — which aired for eight seasons on ABC from 2987 until 1995 — may be known for being family-friendly, but off-screen, the stars have made headlines for some major scandals.

Starring Bob Saget as Danny Tanner, Full House followed the story of the widower and his three children, D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen). With the help of his brother-in-law Jesse (John Stamos) and comedian best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), the three men work together to take care of the girls as they’re growing up. Lori Loughlin, Andrea Barber and Scott Weinger, among others, also made frequent appearances in the show’s half-hour episodes.

While most of the cast continued their careers following the series finale — some even returned for the Netflix spinoff series Fuller House — others found themselves caught up in some pretty public snafus. Perhaps the most infamous controversy among the Full House stars is that of former Hallmark actress Lori and her involvement in the nationwide college admissions scandal.

In March 2019, the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested after they were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli were admitted to the University of Southern California. The parents denied the charges until May 2020 when the couple — who married in November 1997 — agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy and fraud. Lori was sentenced to two months in prison, which she completed in December 2020. Her husband, for his part, was sentenced to five months, which he completed in April 2021.

After news of Lori’s involvement in the admissions scandal broke, her fellow Full House alums reacted.

The actress’ former on-screen husband, John, told GQ in August 2019 that he “can’t process” the entire thing. “I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it … I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense,” the Big Shot actor said at the time.

Bob, for his part, called former Summerland star “a sweetheart” during an interview with Page Six in October 2020. “There’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much,” the comedian explained. “If you love somebody then you have to make that decision and [ask yourself]: is this something that causes me not to love a person? And I love her.”

Aside from Lori, other cast members have also had run-ins with the law and other public dramas. Scroll through our gallery to see all the Full House stars’ scandals over the years.