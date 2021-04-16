Lori Loughlin is “determined” to save her marriage to husband Mossimo Giannulli after their stint behind bars for the college admissions scandal, an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“After almost five months in prison, Mossimo is finally out. Prison definitely took a toll on him,” says the insider. “He doesn’t expect sympathy but he’s still struggling to adjust to what he went through. It really broke him down and forced him to reevaluate his life.”

Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock

The fashion designer, 57, officially completed his home confinement one day early on Friday, April 16, In Touch can confirm. Giannulli was previously supposed to be on house arrest until Saturday, April 17, but has now served his time.

On April 3, In Touch was first to break the news that Giannulli was released from federal prison and moved to a halfway house after four months behind bars.

The father of three was serving a five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, but was later relocated to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management (RRM) field office before being moved to home confinement. Because his release date fell on a weekend, the Federal Bureau of Prisons allowed him to be released on the preceding weekday per their inmate policy.

“Lori and the girls were ecstatic to have him back home, but it was very bittersweet,” the source tells In Touch. “There were a lot of tears and hugging, but he’s changed. It scared Lori to see her one-time protector so beaten down.”

With the dust finally starting to settle, Loughlin, 56, is eager to get back on track with Giannulli, whom she wed in November 1997.

CJ GUNTHER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Whatever it takes, therapy, counseling, she wants them to heal and be better from this nightmare ordeal,” adds the source. “Now it’s all about baby steps. They’re planning a family holiday for the near future. Their focus is on regaining their confidence, getting back out into the world, and definitely doing better. They acknowledge that they did have a privileged life and that they made some mistakes. This was a huge wake-up call.”

Loughlin, for her part, completed her two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, in December 2020. The couple first got into legal trouble in March 2019 after paying $500,000 in bribes to secure admission for their daughters Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella, 22, into the University of Southern California. After previously denying the charges against them, Giannulli and Loughlin ultimately pleaded guilty to fraud in May 2020.