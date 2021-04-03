Designer Mossimo Giannulli has been released from prison three weeks early and moved to a halfway house after four months in federal prison, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

He was previously serving a five-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution, Lompoc, but was moved to the Long Beach Residential Reentry Management (RRM) field office, according to online records. Usually, an inmate is allowed to leave the property “through sign-out procedures for approved activities, such as seeking employment, working, counseling, visiting, or recreation purposes,” according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

The fashion mogul, 57, filed an emergency motion in January to modify his sentence so he could serve the remainder of his time at home after being placed in solitary confinement. Giannulli’s attorney, William Trach, says he was forced to isolate and quarantine “in a small cell where he spent 24 hours a day, with narrow exceptions,” including “to leave his cell to shower once every three days.”

The Los Angeles native was supposed to quarantine alongside other minimum-security prisoners and, following the isolation period, moved to a minimum-security camp. Despite allegedly testing negative for COVID-19 several times, he was placed in solitary confinement.

Steven Senne/AP/Shutterstock

His son, Gianni, advocated for him via social media. “The mental and physical damage being done from such isolation and treatment is wrong,” the 30-year-old wrote via Instagram in December 2020. On January 13, Giannulli was released from solitary confinement and relocated to a minimum-security camp but, according to his lawyer, “the toll on Giannulli’s mental, physical and emotional well-being has been significant.”

Giannulli and wife Lori Loughlin admitted to paying $500,000 to get daughters Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Giannulli accepted to University of Southern California (USC) as members of the crew team. Neither of the girls had ever played the sport. According to sentencing documents, prosecutors argued that Giannulli was “the more active participant” in what became known as the college admissions scandal, while Loughlin “took a less active role, but was nonetheless fully complicit.”

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison and was released in December 2020. Giannulli reported to serve out his sentence in November 2020.

Since her release, the Full House alum has been working on her relationship with her daughters. “The biggest hurdle for her is repairing her relationships with Bella and Olivia. That’s the priority,” an insider told In Touch in January. “Lori feels that she’s a changed woman, and her girls have changed too. There’s a lot of work ahead. It’s going to take time. Forgiveness is a process.”