From her days as Aunt Becky on Full House to today, Lori Loughlin has gone through quite a transformation — mainly pertaining to her image. The actress, 55, was once beloved for being the gal to land Uncle Jesse, but now she is entangled in a nationwide scandal that could land her in the slammer for years.

Back in March 2019, In Touch reported Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted and arrested for allegedly “agreed[ing] to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters [Isabella and Olivia] designated as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team.” Reportedly, neither of her daughters — Isabella, 21, and Olivia, 20 — participated in the sport. Soon after their arrest, the two parents were released on bond.

Since April 2019, the couple has continually pleaded not guilty to “conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.” In October 2019, the actress and the clothing designer were slammed with more charges for conspiring to commit federal program bribery. If the parents are found guilty, they could each be facing 60 years in prison.

To earn back the trust of Americans, Loughlin has a lot of explaining to do, reputation and management expert Eric Schiffer told In Touch exclusively. “She has thumbed her nose and approached the whole process in a very arrogant style that has choked off compassion and empathy that she would have normally had to some extent with her fans and she’s taken her brand and created a blistering of fact to what was a beloved and trusted celebrity for years,” Schiffer explained.

“Can she recover from a felony and being in prison for a period of time? Yes,” Schiffer said. “But it’s going to require her to show a level of regret and remorse and for her to begin to build back and create a story that allows people to reconnect with her and understand how she could have been, and how she could have made these decisions and also act in the ways that she did post-indictment that caused such an odious element to her and her celebrity.”

Loughlin is due back in court for the start of her trial at the end of January 2020. “Lori wants to be prepared for the worst outcome,” a source told Us Weekly, “but she also wants to demonstrate that she’s taking this very, very seriously.” Scroll below for a look at Loughlin’s transformation from eager teen to scandalous mom.