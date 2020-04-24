Throwing shade? Chris Lopez shared some cryptic messages via his Instagram Stories on Friday, April 24, after Kailyn Lowry blasted him for allegedly commenting on her nude maternity photo leak.

“As a parent, you should be more concerned with your child’s happiness than your petty insecurities and jealousies. Just a thought,” one quote shared by the soon-to-be father of two read. “[People] really need to grow up. [Shaking my head]. It’s really sad,” Lopez also wrote with a thumbs down emoji.

Drama started popping off when the expectant Teen Mom 2 star, 28, noticed one of her private maternity photos was being posted online on April 23. After taking to Twitter with a statement about the ordeal, she saw that her baby daddy allegedly said “he doesn’t believe the [photo] was leaked” in an Instagram Live video.

Lowry later sounded off in the comments section of a post shared by the Teen Mom Shade Room. “The photographer herself posted the photo without my permission. F–k Chris for saying that,” the podcast host wrote.

The Hustle and Heart author reacted to her ex’s alleged remarks after making it crystal clear she wanted her portrait removed from all public platforms.

“My team and I have been made aware that a personal photo of me was posted online without my knowledge or permission,” the TV personality wrote. “To say I am deeply saddened and humiliated, especially after the ill-advised posting of my previous maternity photo, is an understatement. I had no plans to release this photograph.”

Lowry also tweeted that she has taken “[loss] after [loss] all 2020,” admitting it’s been a really tough year.

The MTV alum will soon be the proud mother of four. Lowry announced she and Lopez are expecting again in February, revealing she was almost 16 weeks along at the time. Since then, Lowry has shared updates about her bundle of joy.

“He was breech, but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound,” she wrote on March 31. “This time around, I have an anterior placenta so movement feels a lot different than any of my previous pregnancies. Because of the stay home order [and] social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice.”

The reality star’s due date is in July, so it won’t be long until her bouncing baby boy is here.