90 Day Fiancé star Chantel Everett seemingly shaded ex-husband Pedro Jimeno after sharing a cryptic message meant for the “wicked.”

The TLC personality, 32, shared a since-deleted meme via her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 7, about an ex-partner who told her that said he “couldn’t sleep.” “I told him to look up Isaiah 48:22 (There is no rest for the wicked),” the online meme read, referencing a Bible verse. “Leave me tf alone.”

While Chantel didn’t explicitly name the ex she was referring to in the post, it wouldn’t be the first time the Atlanta, Georgia, native seemingly shaded Pedro or his family.

Following Pedro’s mom, Lidia Morel’s messy break up from respiratory therapist Scott Wern on season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise in June, Chantel shared choice words on social media following the episode’s airing.

“Karma’s a bitch,” The Family Chantel alum shared via Instagram alongside a photo of a bonfire on June 7. While Chantel again didn’t delve deeper into exactly who she was talking about, fans were quick to speculate in the comments section on what exactly she was referring to, with many followers noting the timing in relation to the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars’ breakup.

“For all the bad she did to you and your family, it’s so hard not feeling bad for them when she humiliated you in national TV. Karma is so sweet [sic],” one fan commented. “I wish I could feel bad for Lidia but she was so nasty to Chantel and her family is definitely her karma. You reap what you sow,” another added.

Chantel and Pedro haven’t said much publicly about their relationship since their May 2022 divorce. The two officially separated in April 2022 and Pedro filed for divorce one month later, claiming their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Around that time, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums were also issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims accusing Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Their restraining orders went into effect in July 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch. It is unclear if Pedro and Chantel’s divorce is finalized at the time of this publication.

Chantel and Pedro made their TLC debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in 2016. After narrowly making down the aisle and major family issues, Chantel and Pedro got married and continued to document their life together on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seasons 2, 3 and 4. The couple also gained their own spinoff series, The Family Chantel, which premiered in July 2019 and aired its fourth season in 2022.

As for the future of the spinoff, Chantel explained in a May 2023 interview that despite her relationship with Pedro being over, she wouldn’t be opposed to continuing the show for season 5.