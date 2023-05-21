Season 4 of The Family Chantel ended with Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno’s messy divorce — but does that mean the spinoff is over for good? Find out everything we know about season 5.

What Happened on Season 4 of ‘The Family Chantel’?

While seasons 1 through 3 mainly revolved around Pedro and Chantel’s family drama, the cracks in their marriage began to show throughout season 4, which premiered in June 2022.

Through the spinoff, it was revealed that Chantel felt her then-husband was getting too close to some of his coworkers after forging a new career path. Meanwhile, Pedro complained that Chantel didn’t want him to progress in his new life as a real estate agent and felt she wasn’t supportive of his goals. He also accused his wife of being “lazy”.

TLC

Unfortunately, after six years of marriage, In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022. The split seemingly got messy as mutual restraining orders were also filed at the time. According to the court documents obtained by In Touch, the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alums were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

​​Six weeks later, the Atlanta, Georgia, native filed her own counterclaims in July 2022, where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, Chantel claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Is ‘The Family Chantel’ Returning For Season 5?

Despite her breakup from the Dominican Republic native, Chantel isn’t opposed to documenting her life post-split for season 5 of The Family Chantel.

“I feel like I bled so much on TV for the viewers and a lot of people could connect to my story so I am open to doing another season,” the TLC personality told The Sun on May 19. “I feel like it could help somebody else or someone could relate to what I’m going through.”

As for her life following her divorce, the travel nurse said she was “grateful” for the family and friends who helped her through her “darkest, most needed time.”

“They have really stepped up. That is important,” the health professional continued. “During this season of my life, I’ve been doing a lot to get my mind off my problems. I have spent a lot of time getting to know myself. Some might call it dating myself.”