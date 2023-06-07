A pointed message. The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett shared a cryptic message following her ex-mother-in-law Lidia Morel’s split from Scott Wern.

“Karma’s a bitch,” the reality star, 32, shared via Instagram alongside a photo of a bonfire on Wednesday, June 7.

Fans were quick to speculate in the comments section on what exactly she was referring to, with many followers noting the timing in relation to the 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars’ breakup.

“For all the bad she did to you and your family, it’s so hard not feeling bad for them when she humiliated you in national TV. Karma is so sweet [sic],” one fan commented. “ I wish I could feel bad for Lidia but she was so nasty to Chantel and her family is definitely her karma. You reap what you sow,” another added.

“I have a feeling this about pedros momma [sic],” yet another follower chimed in, adding two crying laughing emoji.

TLC viewers watched as Lidia, 56, embarked on a new relationship with Scott after meeting online. They chatted for a year before he made the trip to the Dominican Republic to visit her.

“I am a 56-year-old woman who’s only had one relationship,” Lidia explained during the season premiere on April 17, referring to Pedro Jimeno’s father. “I hope Scott is worthy. Because I didn’t wait 12 years of my life for a tiny thing.”

Upon meeting in person, the couple were immediately faced with challenges, including a language barrier, and needed the help of a translation app to communicate.

“I feel like when I was talking to you in Florida, maybe things were easy because we were having shorter conversations,” he told Lidia. “And then when we’re spending a lot of time together, we’re having longer conversations,” he said, adding that he was “getting f–king ​frustrated with the whole process.”

The pair ultimately split as Scott seemingly rekindled his relationship with his 29-year-old ex-girlfriend from Colombia.

The Georgia native and her former mother-in-law famously had a rocky relationship throughout her marriage to Pedro, 31, despite Lidia initially taking Chantel’s “side” in her marriage issues.

“Chantel seems to be hurt. As a woman, I took her side, a bit. But I was more curious to see what is Pedro’s version,” Lidia said in her confessional during an August 2022 episode.