Averey Tressler and Adam Larson appear to have a close bond on season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars and recent social media activity appears to reveal that they’re in a relationship. Are the reality stars dating?

Are The Challenge’s Averey and Adam Dating?

In April 2024, a photo of Averey and Adam posing with his two kids began making the rounds on social media. Someone shared the photo on X with the caption, “They’re together?????”

Fans flooded the replies with information about the rumored relationship. “They been solid for about 1yr,” one person wrote, while another added, “They started dating during all stars 4 and she moved to where he lives (but they live separate).” Averey has not confirmed if she relocated to be with Adam. She was working at Hooters in Arizona in December 2023, per a post on her Instagram page.

Jonne Roriz/Paramount+

Adam seemingly confirmed his relationship with Averey when he posted photos from episode three of the The Challenge: All Stars on April 24, 2024. He and Averey were partnered for the daily challenge in that episode and he shared several shots of them together with the caption, “Don’t think I have a pic with my eyes open or a decent smile LOL – LOVE you @avereytressler.”

While The Challenge has not aired any romantic scenes between Averey and Adam, they do appear to have a close relationship on the show.

How Did The Challenge’s Averey and Adam Meet?

Averey and Adam seemingly met while filming The Challenge: All Stars season 4 at the beginning of 2023. It was Adam’s first time on the competition show since 2006 and Averey’s first time back since 2016.

The competitors previously played during different eras of the show, with a 12-year age gap between them. Adam appeared on the series during the OG days, following his time on Road Rules: The Quest in 2001. Meanwhile, Averey had a short-lived stint on just two seasons of The Challenge after starring on The Real World: Portland in 2013.

The Challenge’s Adam Larson Has 2 Daughters

Before season 4 of The Challenge: All Stars aired, Adam revealed that he has full custody of his daughters Hunter and Harlow.

“Being a dad of daughters has really gotten me to slow down,” he admitted to E! News. “See, I always thought, as long as I do my best, if I was a little crass in the delivery of my message of why someone deserved to be there, didn’t deserve to be there, or just whatever I wanted to say, people were like, ‘Oh, that’s just Adam.’ And now that I’ve got two little monkeys, I want to make the world a better place.”

What Happened to The Challenge’s Averey Tressler and Johnny Reilly?

Averey previously dated her Real World costar Johnny Reilly after they met on the show. She even moved to Boston to be with him once filming ended.

However, the relationship didn’t last long after that and they split before Johnny went on The Challenge: Free Agents in 2014. He accused Averey of cheating on him, which she has adamantly denied. While filming Free Agents, Johnny hooked up with Nany Gonzalez, which left Averey heartbroken as she watched back home.

The duo then teamed up for The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II, which aired in 2015. They were eliminated in episode seven.

While discussing why their relationship ended, Averey said, “I just think that the love was just gone and it got to a point where we didn’t trust each other. And we stopped communicating. And it was basically roommates living together. We would not even spend time together or go to dates, anything couples do. We just didn’t do it.”