The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett sold her ex-husband Pedro Jimeno’s beloved game chair for $1 in a garage sale amid their messy divorce.

“Per the divorce, I was able to keep everything that’s in the house and all he wanted was his stupid tools, even though he doesn’t have a yard,” Chantel, 32, told producers during a teaser clip shared by the network on Monday, November 13. The clip then cut to Chantel’s mom, Karen Everett, telling producers how she had “great satisfaction” in getting rid of all of Pedro’s belongings from their shared marital home. Pedro’s beloved gaming chair “went to the highest bidder” and was sold for $1.

Pedro, 32, asked about his chair when he called Chantel to discuss their joint home sale. “The chair is gone,” Chantel replied. “You loved that chair more than you ever could’ve loved me, that’s for sure.”

After the nurse injector reiterated that the chair was gone, Pedro replied, “Ok, my love is gone too.”

“She knows how much love I have for that chair and she don’t care. For Chantel, you only expect that childish behavior [sic],” the Dominican Republic native told producers in a private confessional. “She haven’t mature yet, to be you know, like a real woman. Children are self-centered, like Chantel because she only put herself first and try to get that reaction all the time, like she never going to grow.”

The sale of the gaming chair is the latest development following Pedro and Chantel’s messy split. The couple officially separated in April 2022. Pedro filed for divorce one month later, claiming their marriage is “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Around that time, the 90 Day Fiancé alums were issued mutual restraining orders that prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” Chantel later filed counterclaims accusing Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Their restraining orders went into effect in July 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Fans have watched Pedro and Chantel battle out the last details of their messy split on season 5 of The Family Chantel, which debuted on November 6. During the premiere, the TLC personalities faced off in person for the first time in nine months to discuss the joint sale of their home with a real estate agent.

While their home was one of the final ties left between the TLC couple, Pedro — who obtained his real estate license in July 2021 — was upset he couldn’t sell the home himself to save on the $25,000 commission that would be paid to the agent.

The real estate agent emphasized that with divorce it was beneficial to have a neutral third party before the Atlanta, Georgia, native abruptly added, “It was already discussed and decided upon when he signed our divorce documents, so that’s what we’re going to do.”

In Touch later confirmed that Pedro and Chantel sold their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home in March for $417,000.