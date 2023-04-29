The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett reunited with her friend Obed Corporan, whom she mutually shared with her ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, for a night out in New York City after her divorce.

“Thanks for having us,” the Atlanta, Georgia, native wrote alongside a photo of the pair smiling via Instagram on Friday, April 29, adding the hashtags, “90 Day Fiance” and “The Family Chantel.”

Courtesy of Chantel Everett/Instagram

In the comment section, TLC viewers were quick to add their opinions on the recent reconnection.

“Obed told us from the beginning smh … I’m glad to see you two are still friends,” one user wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, another added, “Obed told you the truth Chantel, he is a true friend.”

Pedro and Chantel made their debut on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé in September 2016. The former flames were set up by a friend as Chantel was looking for a Spanish tutor, and Pedro was looking for someone to help him with his English. The couple went on to star on the spinoffs 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? And The Family Chantel.

Obed was first introduced during season 1 of The Family Chantel as a mutual friend of Pedro and Chantel.

“In 2014, I used to date Pedro’s best friend and became his friend as I thought he was a nice guy,” he told In Touch in August 2022. “Chantel was also my ex’s friend and that’s how I ended up being friends with her too.”

It was during that time that Obed told the travel nurse that Pedro’s mom, Lidia Jimeno, and sister, Nicole Jimeno, had a plan for him to marry an American girl so that he could move to the United States and send back money to his family. While Chantel also struggled to get along with his family, her own family also regularly alluded to the fact they believed that Pedro was using her for a green card.

Unfortunately, after six years of marriage, In Touch confirmed that Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel in May 2022. The split seemingly got messy as mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time. According to the court documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro and Chantel were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks later, Chantel filed her own counterclaims in July 2022 and accused the real estate agent of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, Chantel claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, 2022, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

When asked if he was surprised by Pedro and Chantel’s split in August 2022, Obed replied, “To be honest with you, I was not.”

“I did feel sad when Chantel told me. But I felt sad for her and the situation she had to deal with,” he continued. “She didn’t deserve that. I would never think it was her fault, she’s the sweetest.”