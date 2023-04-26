She said what she said. 90 Day Fiancé star Winter Everett is not dating franchise star Asuelu Pulaa after the pair sparked romance rumors after being spotted getting close in an Atlanta nightclub, she exclusively tells In Touch.

“I’m extremely vexed over the outcome of this situation,” the TLC personality, 28, says about the rumors. “To each their own, but personally, I desire a mature and authentic partnership.”

The Family Chantel alum and Samoa native, 27, sparked romance rumors after getting spotted on a wild night out in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 22. While fellow TLC personalities including Winter’s sister and brother, Chantel Everett and River Everett, along with Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, were present — fans couldn’t help but notice Asuelu and Winter sitting close to each other in the background of the videos shared on social media.

After rumors of a love connection between the TLC personalities ignited on social media, the next day, Asuelu took to a TikTok Live session to address the speculation.

“No, I am not dating da Winter [sic],” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum replied when asked about his relationship with the Georgia native on Saturday, April 22. “Oh my goodness gracious.”

While the dad of two denied a relationship with Chantel’s little sister, his marriage to Kalani Faagata is something that has been highly questioned by fans.

Despite the pair not appearing onscreen since the season premiere of 90 Day Diaries in March 2022 — which ended with the mom of two blocking Asuelu on social media — a lot has happened away from the cameras.

The 90 Day Fiancé season 6 couple first sparked split speculation in June 2022 after Asuelu shared a lengthy message about why his wife was absent from his social media.

“[She] don’t wanna join my Live, she doesn’t want [to] film TikTok with me [sic],” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram video post of an old clip of him and Kalani dancing together. “She’s different from how she used to be. She doesn’t wanna go out with me. Everything she needs I supply for her, [especially] the boys.”

That same month, In Touch confirmed the couple’s Washington, Utah, home was placed on the market. The five-bedroom, four-bathroom property, which was purchased by Kalani and her father Low, was initially listed for $589,000, and the price was later reduced three times before landing on $499,999 on August 12, 2022.

Despite Kalani “manifesting” a move to California and later settling in a home in The Golden State, Asuelu surprised fans by instead flying home to the island of Samoa. With Asuelu away, Kalani further hinted at a split from her husband.

“Life looks a lot different than what I had planned,” Kalani wrote in November 2022, alongside a compilation of photos and videos of fun outings with her two young sons. “Here’s to us learning to go with the flow.”

However, after more than a month in Samoa, Asuelu reunited with his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, in a California hotel room. While TLC fans were confused why it happened in a hotel rather than Kalani’s California home — with some speculating Kalani wasn’t present — her voice can be heard asking the children, “Who is it?” as they enthusiastically open the door of their hotel room to peek outside to find their father.

Days after their initial reunion, Kalani and Asuelu sparked reconciliation rumors after posing for a since-deleted family holiday photo alongside their kids.

While the 90 Day Fiancé stars have yet to confirm their relationship status in 2023, the California native dodged a question about her relationship with Asuelu while participating in Q&A with fans via her Instagram in March, as one person asked if they are “still together,” adding, “Greetings from Hamburg, Germany.”

Instead of giving an answer, the TV personality skipped over the question and instead commented on where the fan lives. “The time change messed up my kids’ sleeping schedule so I’m very tired and hungry right now,” she said. “So I read that as, ​’Greetings from Hamburger, Germany.’”