Getting candid. The Family Chantel alum Obed Corporan reveals his thoughts on Pedro Jimeno‘s divorce from estranged wife Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) during an exclusive interview with In Touch.

When asked if he was surprised by the divorce, Obed replies, “To be honest with you, I was not.”

“I did feel sad when Chantel told me. But I felt sad for her and the situation she had to deal with,” he says.

Obed goes on to add, “She didn’t deserve that. I would never think it was her fault, she’s the sweetest.”

According to court documents obtained by In Touch, Pedro, 30, filed for divorce from Chantel, 31, after six years of marriage on May 27.

Mutual restraining orders were also issued at the time, which stated that the former couple – who were first introduced to viewers on season 4 of 90 Day Fiancé – were “restrained from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.”

Six weeks after the real estate agent filed for divorce, Chantel filed her own counterclaims on July 7 and accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the Georgia native claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.” The restraining orders went into effect on July 22, according to paperwork exclusively obtained by In Touch.

Obed made his debut on season 1 of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff as a mutual friend of Chantel and Pedro.

While speaking to In Touch, he reveals how he became friends with the former couple. “In 2014, I used to date Pedro’s best friend and became his friend as I thought he was a nice guy,” he tells In Touch. “Chantel was also my ex’s friend and that’s how I ended up being friends with her too.”

During his time on the show, Obed told Chantel that he thought Pedro’s mom, Lidia Jimeno, and sister, Nicole Jimeno, had a plan for him to marry an American girl so that he could move to the United States and send money back to his family.

Obed admits he was initially reluctant to appear on the TLC show. “I felt a little bit scared at first because before filming, I’ve never had any previous experience in front of cameras and shows as big as 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel, so I didn’t really know what to expect,” he admits. “But after I met the crew and realized that there was no acting involved, I started to feel more comfortable, as it was just two friends having a conversation with the only detail of dealing with a lot of cameras around us.”

He reveals that he is now much more comfortable in front of cameras and would love to star on another reality TV show. “I would love to be in a reality tv show again, even though I was labeled as the villain in Chantel and Pedro’s love story,” he says. “After 90 Day Fiancé and The Family Chantel, I ended up loving the experience and wanting to do it again.”