90 Day Fiancé alums Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno faced off in the Dominican Republic one last time following their divorce on the season 5 finale of The Family Chantel.

The now-exes reunited during the Monday, December 10, episode after Pedro’s mom, Lidia Morel and sister, Nicole Jimeno, sent a “voodoo package” to Chantel, 32, and her family in response to them seeking out Nicole’s ex, Alejandro Padron, for information on them.

“I don’t know why you chasin’ me country to country all the freakin’ time. I don’t know why you go to New York to meet with Alejandro to get information about my family,” Pedro, 32, told Chantel over FaceTime when she revealed she was in the D.R. “You are obsessed with me or something because I tell you a million time, leave me the f—k alone.”

Chantel alongside her brother, River Everett, met up with Pedro, Nicole, 29, and Lidia, 56, at a local restaurant and both families came prepared for a fight. River, 26, called the voodoo package “disrespectful,” while Pedro said that Chantel’s family trying to get him deported was.

The conversation escalated after Chantel said she “knows” Pedro cheated. Pedro agreed to being “the worst” husband, but he was adamant he wasn’t unfaithful. The meeting ended with Chantel storming off and Pedro wishing the best for his ex.

Pedro and Chantel separated in April 2022, with the real estate agent filing for divorce one month later. In his May 2022 filing, he claimed their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

Six weeks after Pedro’s initial divorce filing, Chantel filed her own counterclaims, where she accused Pedro of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Additionally, the health professional claimed that their “marriage is irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.”

Season 5 of the spinoff, which premiered on November 6, documented the now-divorced couple as they worked through one last tie holding them together — the sale of their Lawrenceville, Georgia home. In Touch previously confirmed the TLC alums purchased the property for $290,000 in January 2022.

During a phone call about the home’s pricing, the nurse injector continued to hint Pedro cheated on her and asked him about a recent outing with his sister’s best friend, Coraima Morla.

“You always told me that there was nothing going on there and now you’re meeting up with Coraima,” Chantel told her ex during the November 20 episode. Pedro argued that it was “none of her business” and he could do whatever wanted as a single man.

Chantel then claimed Pedro owed her an apology for staying with him through his erectile dysfunction and dropped the bombshell that the couple didn’t have sex for a year.

“I mean, maybe it was more of erectile displacement, but he didn’t get it up for me,” she told producers. “As much as I didn’t want to believe it, my ex-husband, he lied to me. He used me, he disrespected me.”

In Touch later confirmed that Pedro and Chantel sold their Lawrenceville, Georgia, home in March for $417,000.