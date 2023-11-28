The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett hinted that she has gotten to know rapper Waka Flocka Flame well amid dating rumors.

While appearing on the Monday, November 27, episode of “The Sarah Fraser Show” podcast, Chantel, 32, said that many famous men have slid into her DMs following her split from ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno.

“The rappers are really nice,” she said before Sarah asked her to elaborate on her rumored romance with Waka, 37.

While she wouldn’t confirm where she stands with Waka – whose real name is Juaquin Malphurs – Chantel confirmed that they have been in touch by sharing that he’s “really nice.”

“He’s very, very nice. Very funny and very genuine,” Chantel continued.

Not only has the TLC personal gotten to know the “No Hands” rapper, but she also met his mother, Debra Antney, the same day she met him. “They’re family is just so, so loving and endearing and very funny,” she revealed.

Rumors that Chantel and Waka were dating began to swirl in late October after they took photos together at a college event. Shortly after the photos circulated online, fans took to social media to state they would make a “nice couple.”

While neither the reality star nor “Game On” rapper have confirmed the status of their relationship, they seemingly confirmed they hit it off by both following each other on Instagram.

The nurse was linked to Waka just one year after rumors circulated that Drake slid into her DMs in August 2022. “Drake reached out to see how she was doing and where her head was at, and she responded,” a source told Media Outlet at the time. “They’ve been DMing each other back and forth and are planning to meet up soon.”

However, Drake, 37, and Chantel allegedly never tried to make a relationship work because she wasn’t ready to date following her split from Pedro, 32, and the “God’s Plan” rapper has “a way of wearing women down.”

Pedro filed for divorce from Chantel after six years of marriage in May 2022. The Dominican Republic native claimed in the filing that their marriage was “irretrievably broken,” according to court documents obtained by In Touch.

TLC

The situation got even more complicated when both Pedro and Chantel were issued mutual restraining orders after the divorce filing, which prevented them “from doing or attempting to do, or threatening to do, any act that injures, maltreats, vilifies, intimidates, molests or harasses the adverse party.” The Georgia native later filed counterclaims accusing her ex of “adultery” and “cruel treatment.” Both Pedro and Chantel’s restraining orders went into effect in July 2022.

The former couple eventually settled their divorce during season 5 of the reality show, which premiered in November.

While promoting the show’s final season, Chantel hinted that she’s ready to put herself out there again. “I get plenty of people in the DMs. Yeah, and some of them are really nice,” the 90 Day Fiancé alum told Parade on November 3. “Some of them are really nice…”